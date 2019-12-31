GPL: Legon Cities To Serve Growing Fanbase With Hoodie

Listen to article

Ghana Premer League side, Legon Cities FC will serve their growing fanbase with a hoodie in the coming days according to a club post on social media.

The club have been hugely welcomed by football enthusiasts with many describing the Royals as the future of Ghana Football with their ‘international’ standards.

The club also stated that they are working assiduously to provide teeming supporters with replica jerseys after taking the country by storm with their swashbuckling kits and bus unveiling.

“We appreciate the love and support of all and sundry the last few days. The demand for our replica jerseys has been noted by Management and we want to assure the public that the process is underway to meet that demand in the not too distant future” the club wrote.

Legon Cities FC will host title favourite Asante Kotoko on matchday two at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday.