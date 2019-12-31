ModernGhanalogo

31.12.2019

VIDEO: Watch Highlights Of AshGold’s 3-0 Win Against Olympics In The GPL

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Obuasi Ashanti Gold started off their campaign in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season with an emphatic 3-0 win against Accra Great Olympics over the weekend.

The Miners hosted the reinstated top-flight club at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon with a good chance of amassing all 3 points in front of their home fans.

The Elephants lived up to expectations and dispatched their opponents after dominating the game. Two first-half goals from Yussif Mubarik and Amos Addai gave Ashgold a comfortable lead before they went into the break.

In the second half, a similar overall good performance from the home team saw them add a third goal courtesy a penalty kick converted by captain Shafiu Mumuni.

Watch highlights of the match in the video below.
