Fulham: Aboubakar Kamara And Kevin McDonald Sign Contract Extensions

Aboubakar Kamara has signed a new Fulham contract less than a year after the French striker's time at Craven Cottage looked over.

The 24-year-old, whose new deal runs until the summer of 2024, was arrested in January after a clash at Fulham's training ground, banned from the club and subsequently loaned to Malatyaspor.

He returned to Fulham this season and has scored three times in 16 games.

Meanwhile, Kevin McDonald, 31, has signed a new deal that runs until 2021.

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said Kamara "has been a true professional" on his return to London.

"I spoke to him at length through the summer and knew it was the right decision for the team for him to come back," Khan told the club website.

"I know that he will continue to deliver for his team-mates, the club and especially the fans."

Midfielder McDonald has made 116 appearances for Fulham since arriving from Wolves in July 2016.

Khan said the Scotland international remains an "important member of he squad".

"Having the right mentality in our squad is vital if we are to push on this season, and I believe that Kevin has a big part to play for us," Khan continued.

Fulham are third in the Championship.