JUST IN: Felix Annan Signs 3-Year Contract Extension With Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced that captain and first-choice goalkeeper Felix Annan has signed a new contract extension.

The initial contract of the Black Stars goalkeeper was expected to expire at the end of December 2019. In the past month, fans have shared their fear of losing the safest pair of hands of the club and had charge management to renew his contract.

In the final 24 hours of his contract, Felix Annan has signed a three-year contract extension with the Porcupine Warriors that is expected to expire in 2022.

The deal has been completed after the management of the club agreed to give him a pay rise to make him one of the highest earners at the club.

After inking the dotted lines, Felix Annan in an interview with the Kotoko Express App said: “I am delighted to have signed an extension to my contract with the club. My heart belongs here and so it was not a difficult decision choosing to extend my stay”.

He added: “I am the captain of the club and so has a mission which I have not accomplished. I neither wished to leave the club nor made any exorbitant demands. I am happy here wants to remain here to accomplish the mission that I have set for myself”.

Since arriving at Kotoko from WAFA in 2011, Felix Annan has won three Premier League titles as well as two FA Cup trophies. He will be hoping for additional success in the next 3 years.