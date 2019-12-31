Top Europe Clubs Chase Adam Abdulai

Listen to article

Ghanaian international, Adam Abdulai, has been drawing attention from clubs in Europe, who are interested and looking to make a move soon to sign him.

Clubs in Ligue1, Danish Super Liga, Jupiler Pro looks to monitoring the situation of diminutive left back player who doubles as a left central defender with his beast mode attitude on and off the ball. As he's currently playing for Ghana 3rd tier Club Mountaineers FC.

Adam 18, is being labelled one for the future with his stupendous strength and excellent tackling, the accuracy of passing and Intelligence.

Adam has been consistent in his games throughout and ready for a Europe move.