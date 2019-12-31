ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.12.2019 Football News

EXCLUSIVE: Real Valladolid Target Terence Kongolo As Mohammed Salisu's Replacement

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
EXCLUSIVE: Real Valladolid Target Terence Kongolo As Mohammed Salisu's Replacement
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Spanish La Liga side, Real Valladolid have targeted Terence Kongolo as a replacement for Mohammed Salisu.

The Ghana central defender has been linked to Southampton, Everton, Norwich and Manchester United.

Salisu has refused to extend his contract with the club which makes his exit in the winter or summer possible.

Southampton are leading the race to sign the enterprising defender for €10m.

However, Valladolid have made the Huddersfield Town defender [Terence Kongolo] their number one target should Salisu leave the club.

12312019114026-vaqduhgtsn-terencekongolo-cropped 1d9w00crjf2dj1xk0a47xd7l62

Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo

Kongolo joined the Championship side from Monaco last summer and has been impressive for the club.

Salisu has a release clause standing at €12m.
Twitter: @amoasi_ekow
Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Woe Unto NPP/NDC Prophets—Man Of God Warns
5 hours ago

Year Of Return Results Overwhelming, Shocking--President Aku...
5 hours ago

body-container-line