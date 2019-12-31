New Kotoko NCC Executives Sworn Into Office

Christopher Damenya and his Executive Members were sworn in as New Executive Members of National Circles Council (NCC) for the Porcupines Warriors at the club Secretariat at Odeneho Kwadaso, Kumasi.

Humanitarian and Business mogul Christopher Damenya known as DeChris pulled out 209 of the total 329 votes cast where his contender, Solomon Ofosu Ware had 118 with 2 votes rejected in Kotoko NCC election last month.

Christopher Damenya and togetherness with his twenty executive members took the oath of the office concealment marking of a successful transition of potency.

Christopher Damenya in his speech beseeched with the out-going executives to be present in all activities and help to raise flag of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and successful tenure of office and also called on rank of the supporter's group to come on board for the restoration and development.

"I would want to thank Chairman Kwaku Amponsah and his executives for a successful transition after their term of office.

"We here for progress, development and restoration of the circle, let's come together as a strong family with our difference and make Kotoko great again, He told his newly Executive Members."

The following are the new National Circles Council Executive Members with their respective portfolios.

1. Christopher Demenya - Executive Chairman

2. Daniel Nana Kwame Dankwah - 1st Deputy Chairman in charge of Finance, and Administration.

3. Benjamin Obeng Sekyere - 2nd Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations

4. Eric Mark Afoakwah - National Secretary

5. King Solomon Akole - 1st Deputy Secretary

6. Nana Agyenim Boateng - 2nd Deputy Secretary

7. Alexander Osei Owusu - Communication Officer

8. Adu Acheampong - Deputy Communication Officer

9. Jude Botah Oduro - Financial Secretary

10. Owusu Banahene - Deputy Financial Secretary

11. Kennedy Enyan - Treasurer

12. Stephen Appiah - Deputy Treasurer

13. Kwabena Kyei Mocco -National Organizer

14. George Yaw Affum-Acheampong - 1st Deputy Organizer in charge of Southern Sector

15. Jackson S. Gyekye - 2nd Deputy in Organizer in charge of Northern Sector

16. Sophia Birago Asumang - Women Organizer

17. Kwadwo Asante - National Protocol Officer

18. Alhaji Muftawo - National Chaplain

The executive members also include the following;

19. Kofi Adu Osei

20. Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan Baba

21. Agya Badu

Hon. Joseph Kortoh was also appointed to be the special aide to the Executive Chairman Christopher Demenya.