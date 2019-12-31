Augustine Sefa Pens 1-Year Contract Extension At Kotoko

Defender Augustine Sefa has today signed a one-year contract extension with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, a club statement on their Twitter handle has confirmed.

The Ghana Premier League giant is targeting league triumph at the end of the 2019/2020 top-flight campaign. To achieve that aim, they are ensuring that they keep hold of all the players that will come in handy throughout the season.

At the club’s secretariat earlier today, defender Augustine Sefa has been tied down to a one-year contract extension to help Maxwell Konadu’s side in the recently started domestic league competition.

Speaking on the Kotoko Express App, the 28-year-old said, “I want to thank the coach and the management for the confidence they have shown in me. I have given my hundred percent to this club and promises to increase it even more”.

He added, “Aside from the game, we have got players that need some leaders in the dressing room and my other colleagues and I will play that role very well”.

The experienced defender will have a key role to play for the Porcupine Warriors as the Ghana Premier League season progresses.