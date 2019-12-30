ModernGhanalogo

30.12.2019 Football News

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Kwame Bonsu: Injured Esperance Midfielder To Spend 3 Weeks On The Sidelines
Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis has confirmed that midfield enforcer Kwame Bonsu will miss three weeks of action as a result of the injury he picked up last Friday.

The hardworking Ghanaian midfielder was handed a starting role for the club in the CAF Champions League when they locked horns with AS Vita Club at the Stade Olympique de Rades.

A minute after the half-hour mark, Kwame Bonsu sustained an injury and had to be replaced by Ben Romdhane.

Following subsequent scans and assessment by the medical team of Esperance de Tunis, it has been revealed that the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder will spend three weeks on the sidelines.

The club hopes he recovers in time in order to have him for crucial matches in the Tunisian League as well as at least the last group match of the CAF Champions League.

Bonsu has been impressive for the side since joining from the Porcupine Warriors. He played a part in their campaign in the FIFA Club World Cup and continues to be a key member of the team.
