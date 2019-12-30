GHPL: Alhaji Grunsah Blames Referee Charles Bulu For King Faisal Defeat To Dreams FC

Vociferous football administrator, Alhaji Grunsah has blamed poor officiating for his side’s heavy 4-1 defeat against Dreams FC opening day of the season on Sunday.

The owner and bankroller of King Faisal accused centre referee Charles Bulu of masterminding the defeat with poor decisions.

The 'Still Believe Boys' won the game thanks to a brace by Emmanuel Ocran while Ibrahim Issah and Dantani Amadu scored a goal each.

Lateef Mohammed grabbed the consolation goal for King Faisal.

“The referee was very arrogant. He came with his own results and that was what we saw. His decisions were poor on the day. In my view he was poor,” Grunsah told reporters.

King Faisal will hope to bounce back when they host AshantiGold in their second game.

