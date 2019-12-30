Asamoah Gyan Named NorthEast United Player Of The Match In Stalemate Against Kerala Blasters

Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan was named Max Performer of the Match in the Indian top-flight on Saturday after playing a key role in NorthEast United's draw with Kerela Blasters.

The 34-year-old snatched a point for his side in their match against Kerela Blasters in the Indian Super League on Saturday afternoon.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward had only recovered from an injury he picked against ATK early this month and he returned to help his side to the draw.

Gyan joined his teammates in training on Saturday as they prepared for the encounter against Karela Blasters.

His return to action was nearly marred by Bartholomew Ogbeche’s 43rd-minute penalty strike for Karela Blasters.

But the former Sunderland hitman silenced Blasters fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium — scoring a penalty on the 50th-minute mark to rescue a point for his side.

Gyan has netted 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 8 league games for the club this season.

