30.12.2019 Football News

Michael Essien Is My Idol, Says Thomas Partey [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfield dynamo, Thomas Partey has named Michael Essien as his idol.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder is one of the world most iconic players of all time.

Essien has won many laurels during his time at Chelsea before he moved to AC Milan and Panathinaikos.

