ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.12.2019 Football News

Thomas Partey Reveals His Idol, Favorite Movie And Music [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Thomas Partey Reveals His Idol, Favorite Movie And Music [VIDEO]
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey has named Micheal Essien as his idol.

The 26-year-old also spoke about his favourite musicians and the kind of movies he watches.

Video below...

Twitter: @amoasi_ekow
Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Free SHS has increased enrolment by 69 percent - Bawumia
10 hours ago

Sustain prevailing peace - Bawumia urges people of Bawku
10 hours ago

body-container-line