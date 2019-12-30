GPL: We Did Not Deserve To Lose Against Kotoko, Says Eleven Wonders Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Eleven Wonders head trainer, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has reiterated his outfit did not deserve to lose all three points against Asante Kotoko in the opening game.

Eleven Wonders suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League opener on Sunday.

Justice Blay's header in the 3rd minute was enough for the Reds to carry the day.

However, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, who took over from Frimpong Manso few days before the start of the Premier League, says they conceded a bad goal nonetheless deserve something better that the lost.

"It was a great game," he said after the game. "Kotoko had no chance to score against us but they managed to score in the early minute which was very bad for us.

"They were very comfortable to control the game after the goal.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to create enough chances because our players weren't moving into the right positions at the right time.

"We should have gotten something better out of the game," he ended.

Eleven Wonders will host Dreams FC in the match-day two of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

