2019/20 GPL: GFA President Sends Goodwill Message To Clubs

The president of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku and the Executive Council wishes to extend a message of goodwill to all Premier League clubs.

The nation’s top-flight club competition kicks off on Sunday 29 December at nine match venues across the country.

In a statement released on the eve of the ahead of the New league, GFA President Kurt E S Okraku urged all clubs to uphold professionalism throughout the season and abide strictly by the new premier league regulations.

He further encouraged clubs to exhibit beautiful football to attract fans into the various stadia and to #BringBackTheLove to Ghana football.

“Whiles we expect our clubs to exhibit attractive and beautiful football this season, we also call on football loving fans to throng the various stadia and offer maximum support to their respective clubs”.

“On our part, the GFA will ensure that we put in all efforts and come up with more innovations to make this season an unforgettable one.”.

“It’s a new beginning in Ghana football and we wish all 18 clubs the best of luck in the season. May the best and deserving club win”, president of the Football Association stated.