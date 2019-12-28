GPL: Legon Cities FC Announce Four Major Headline Sponsors

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC have announced four major sponsors ahead of the 2019/20 season.

One of Ghana's leading petroleum company, Lemla Petroleum, Gulf Energy Ghana Limited has been unveiled as a key partner for their 2019/20 league campaign with EverPure as their official drinking sponsor.

Producers of Lan-T Soy Milk, Chestnut Company Limited have also been outdoored as the club's official beverage partners for the new season.

The club was formerly known as Wa All Stars but has undergone massive rebranding following the takeover over led by former Ghana, West Ham and Fulham defender, John Painstil.

Legon Cities FC will start their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season with an away fixture against Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday.

