PL: Ings Strike Gives Southampton Draw With Crystal Palace

Striker Danny Ings scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season to grab a point for Southampton as they came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace in their clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

With Saints yet to keep a clean sheet at home this season, the game was peppered with tough tackles from both sides. Southampton's Pierre Hojbjerg literally had the shirt torn from his back in one early altercation.

Palace had a first-half goal by Max Meyer ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) after fleet-footed winger Wilfried Zaha was found to have been offside during the build-up.

There were no such doubts when they eventually did take the lead, as defender James Tomkins headed Luka Milivojevic's precise freekick in off the underside of the crossbar five minutes into the second half.

Southampton were thrown a lifeline when Palace defender Martin Kelly under-hit a back pass to Tomkins, and Ings pounced to fire a simple equaliser.

Moussa Djenepo and Ings both went close for the home side and James Ward-Prowse also had a late freekick saved, but Palace managed to hang on for a draw that leaves them in ninth spot on 27 points, with Southampton 15th on 22.

After flirting with dropping into the relegation places only a few short weeks ago, Saints have now won two and drawn one of their last three, with Ings netting three goals along the way.

"I graft every day to be the best that I can, I try and look out for defensive mistakes and I've scored quite a few goals from that this season," Ings said of his opportunist strike that sealed the point against Palace.

"This season has been very up and down for us, but the last three games, I feel like that's the demands we've got to try and do. We've come a long way, that's the level we need to be at," he added.