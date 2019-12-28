Kurt Okraku Extends Christmas Greetings Io Ghanaians In China, Promises To Improve Football In One-Year

The country’s football association boss has extended his warm greetings to Ghanaians in the diaspora and has assured them of improving the sport back home

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku believes there will be massive improvement in the local football come 2020 as part of his Christmas messages.

Speaking to Ghana Sports Page 1 host Sir Martin Tawiah (K.T) in China, Okraku thanked everyone for their support and reiterated that he will work very hard in order to bring back football to the highest level amid the infamous Number 12 by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which brought everything to a halt.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support since I came to lead the football association especially those in China who still monitor everything back home,” Okraku said.

“As we are celebrating Christmas, I want to wish all the best of moment and continue to assure that we will experience positive changes in football come next year December.

“Everyone will be happy with the growth so let us keep on supporting one another for the betterment of the game,” he added.

With the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season kicking off this Sunday, Okraku’s administration has been able to settle issues regarding referees’ allowances among others.

Also, each of the eighteen clubs have been given 30 new balls produced by Kipsta, while each of the match venues will have eight balls for match days.