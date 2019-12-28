King Faisal Outdoor New Kits For 2019/20 Ghana Premier League Campaign

Kumasi King Faisal have unveiled their new kits for the soon-to-start 2019/20 football season.

The Ghana Premier League returnees rolled out this exercise at the Paa Joe stadium in one of Ghana’s top tertiary institutions, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The Insha Allah boys will be kitted by Fitcom in the upcoming season hitherto initial reports of joining the Strike bandwagon of which city rivals, Asante Kotoko and fellow returnees Accra Great Olympics

However, the Green and Whites have beefed up their squad with experienced legs in the mould of former Asante Kotoko midfield maestro Michael Akuffo and Osman Bashiru.

Coach of the side, Anthony Commey reiterated his target of staying in the league.

The Kumasi-based outfit will play as guests to Dreams FC on Sunday, December 29 at 3.00pm on opening day.

Twitter: @amoasi_ekow

Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah