2019/20 GPL: Premier League Clubs Receives Match-Day Balls

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has today presented the official match-day footballs to the eighteen Premier League clubs participating in the 2019/2020 season at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

The gesture was made in line with the GFA’s quest to help equip the clubs for the new football season.

Technical Director of the GFA, Francis Oti Akenteng, made the presentation on behalf of the GFA, while George Wiredu of Elmina Sharks FC and Elvis Opoku of Aduana SC received the footballs on behalf of the clubs.

Siimilar presentation was made to the elite women’s club, with Vice Chairperson of the Women’s League Committee, Rosalind Koramah Amo presenting the official match-day footballs of the season to ACO Fainusatu Naomi Abdullai of Prisons ladies, who received it on behalf of the clubs.

The 2019/ 2020 Ghana Premier League is slated to commence on Sunday 29th December at all approved league centres across the country.