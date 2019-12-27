Owners Of Wa All Stars Set To Unveil New Name Plus Logo

Listen

Information being gathered by Modernghana Sports indicate that the new owners of Wa All Stars will soon announce the adoption of a new name plus logo for the side.

According to sources, the name and logo change of club will likely happen before the commencement of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which has been scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2019.

The new owners successfully took over from former owner Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi this year on the back of the ban slapped on him by FIFA to stay away from all football related activities.

The club which used to base in Wa has been moved to Accra and is now set to see further rebranding. It is understood that ‘Legon FC’ is the new name that has been adopted while there has also been a change in the original colours of the club.

The above update on the official twitter handle of the club is keeping many in suspense as the wait continues for the new name and logo to be outdoored.