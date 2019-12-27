Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah Named In African Team Of The Decade

Ghanaian duo, Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah have been named in the Supersports African Team of the Decade put together by SuperSports.

The list includes legendary Egyptian goalkeeper, El Hadary, Ivorian midfielder, Yaya Toure and Nigerian winger, Musa Ahmed.

The likes of Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Michael Essien, Mohammed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Kolo Toure were all excluded from the XI list put together by SuperSports.

However, the list has been criticized by fans on social media as some iconic players missed the list.

Below is the list:

4-3-3

Essam El Hadary – Egypt.

Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal.

Medhi Benatia – Morocco.

Kwadwo Asamoah – Ghana.

Yaya Toure – Ivory Coast.

John Obi Mikel – Nigeria.

Ahmed Musa – Nigeria.

Sadio Mane – Senegal.

Asamoah Gyan – Ghana.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon.

SuperSport is a South Africa-based Pan-Africa group of television channels carried on the DStv satellite platform.

It provides sports content in South Africa and many other African countries.

It is noted for the broadcasting of European competitions like the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Italian Serie A among other major tournaments.