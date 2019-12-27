2019/2020 GPL: Referees Appointment Committee Charge Match Officials To Up Their Game

Ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 domestic football season, the Referees Appointment Committee formed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged match officials to up their game and show professionalism in order to help the various leagues to strive.

According to Shaibu Salifu Zida who is the chairman of the committee, they want all match officials that will be selected for matches to behave well and avoid engaging in malpractices that will bring the sport into disrepute and end up tarnishing the image of Ghana football.

“The new administration is bent on changing the face of refereeing in Ghana to ignite the love of football, we're encouraging all match officials and club administrators to do their best of best to bring sanity to the game”, chairman Zida said in an interview with Kolog Bonaventure.

He continued, “The Referees Appointment committee will not leave room for abysmal performance and below standard officiating, all must be up and doing. Nobody will be allowed to misbehave this time around. This should be a warning to all the clubs to allow the committee to function it's duties independently with no interference”.

The Ghana Premier League is starting this weekend with match officials already selected for all the 9 matches. The Division One League and the Women’s Premier League, on the other hand, will kick-off in January 2020.