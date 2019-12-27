ModernGhanalogo

27.12.2019 Football News

Finally, Ghana Premier League Gets To Kick Off Sunday

By Graphic.com.gh
Ghana is making a historic return to league football on Sunday, December 29 when the Ghana Premier League 2019-2020 season kicks off at nine centres to usher in a reborn national passion.

The matches to kick off simultaneously at 3pm at all the centres mark a long-awaited yet bold return to regrow the local game that for years remained the passion of the nation until corruption exposures scuppered appetites.

As the Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku-led GFA administration attempts to lead the redemption onslaught, all eyes will be on particularly two key inputs of association football – officiating and fan comfort, vis a vis safety and security.

How as a nation we came to agree that match security will best be catered for in the hands of Home Teams beats the imagination. So disgusting can it get that violent elements within support bases of some home teams can brazenly bar specific opposing fans from attending matches. A better option lies in leaving security matters in the hands of the security agencies.

For so long we have had Premier League Centres without seats for majority of paying fans. You do the match duration on your feet.

Then there is almighty officiating, and how the new leaders will deal effectively with poor performances and allegations of corruption in the game. Effects of the Anas-led corruption investigations have left the local game rather fragile, and no one should be spared who seeks to deliver a final blow. Officiating officials, club administrators, players, fans and all who break the rules or foul the laws must be made to face the music and promptly too.

And it appears expectations of teams and individual players should be measured – with the long stay away from competitive games, action and excitement may be slow in building up.

Below are the fixtures for Matchday 1 of the 2019-2020 GPL football season

MATCH VENUE OFFICIALS
1 Hearts of Oak SC vs Berekum Chelsea FC Accra Sports Stadium
  • Referee: George Vormawah
  • Asst 1: Paul Atimaka
  • Asst 2: Courage Kuedufia
  • 4th Official: Frederick Samena
  • Match Commissioner: Amedior Mike
2 Aduana Stars FC vs Inter Allies FC Nana Agyeman Badu Park
  • Referee: Qadir Abdul Latif
  • Asst 1: Mohammed Tijani
  • Asst 2: Dawsa Peter
  • 4th Official: Ewuntonma Mahama
  • Match Commissioner: Kpen Stephen
3 Asante Kotoko SC vs Eleven Wonders FC Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi
  • Referee: Benjamin Sefah
  • Asst 1: Gilbert Adom Mensah
  • Asst 2: Shine Ayitey
  • 4th Official: Joshua Samadji
  • Match Commissioner: John Bashiru Yakubu
4 Ashantigold SC vs Great Olympics FC Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi
  • Referee: Atiapah Alphonso
  • Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Tebson
  • Asst 2: Dakurah Augustine Suglo
  • 4th Official: Ali Musah
  • Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
5 Bechem United FC vs Elmina Sharks FC Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem
  • Referee: Bernard Dumfe
  • Asst 1: Mustapha Abdul
  • Asst 2: Sulemana Salau Deen
  • 4th Official: Kenny Padi
  • Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
6 Dreams FC vs King Faisal FC Dawu Park
  • Referee: Charles Benle Bulu
  • Asst 1: Kofi Nyarko Bekae
  • Asst 2: Roland Nii Dodoo Addy
  • 4th Official: Rustum Senorgbe
  • Match Commissioner: Christian Atsatsa
7 Ebusua Dwarfs FC vs Medeama SC Cape Coast Stadium
  • Referee: Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo
  • Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei
  • Asst 2: Pascal Mawusi
  • 4th Official: Christopher Asante
  • Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe
8 Karela United FC vs WAFA Akoon Park, Tarkwa
  • Referee: Obed Danquah
  • Asst 1: Addico David Awuley
  • Asst 2: Ato Yawson
  • 4th Official: Phillip Forson
  • Match Commissioner: Gabriel Tagborlo
9 Liberty Prof FC vs Wa All Stars FC Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman
  • Referee: Eso Doh Morrison
  • Asst 1: Paul Dosu
  • Asst 2: Cephas Barlow
  • 4th Official Maxwell Owusu
  • Match Commissioner: S. Odur

