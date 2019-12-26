Match Day One Of Ghana Premier League Matches To Kick Off At 3pm On Sunday By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Listen All Ghana Premier League Matchday One games will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.The Ghana Football Association has decided that all games will kick off simultaneously at the respective match venues to usher in the 2019-2020 football season.The Association will however announce a schedule which will see subsequent matchdays played between Friday and Sunday at different times.Below are the fixtures for Matchday 1 of the GPL: Accra Hearts of Oak SC vs Berekum Chelsea FC Aduana Stars FC vs Inter Allies FC Asante Kotoko SC vs Eleven Wonders FC Ashantigold SC vs Great Olympics FC Bechem United FC vs Elmina Sharks FC Dreams FC vs King Faisal FC Ebusua Dwarfs FC vs Medeama SC Karela United FC vs WAFA Liberty Prof FC vs Wa All Stars FC Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
