Match Day One Of Ghana Premier League Matches To Kick Off At 3pm On Sunday

All Ghana Premier League Matchday One games will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.

The Ghana Football Association has decided that all games will kick off simultaneously at the respective match venues to usher in the 2019-2020 football season.

The Association will however announce a schedule which will see subsequent matchdays played between Friday and Sunday at different times.

Below are the fixtures for Matchday 1 of the GPL: