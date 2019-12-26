All Set For Bliss On The Hills Boxing 2 At Abetifi, Kwahu

Listen

Box Office Boxing Promotions have announced the pairing for the special Boxing Day Boxing Bonanza at Abetifi in Kwahu on Thursday evening.

Topping the bill is Ghana’s Bastie Samir against Sunday Ajuwa of Nigeria for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) light heavyweight title belt.

Emmanuel Danso aka Kwahu Tyson will meet Jones Quarshie in a lightweight bout.

Maxwell Awuku will fight Richard Amefu in another lightweight contest.

Sherif Quaye will take on Devid Kotey in the third lightweight fight.

National featherweight champion, Patrick Ayi meets Joshua Barnor.

Alfred Lamptey will face Emmanuel Otoo in a featherweight bout.

Ishmael Nettey will fight Samson Quaye in a super middleweight fray.

Alfred Quaye will square up with Michael Amarfo in a bantamweight clash.

Sampson Segbedzi will fight David Kotey in a welterweight bout to close the bliss on the hill which is supported by Kwahu Republic and Media Excel who are also putting up an entertainment package.