Thrills At Coach Albert Aseidu Offei Tennis Clinic

Coach Albert Aseidu-Offei, last Monday put together a tennis clinic for juvenile tennis stars at the Anglogold tennis club in Tarkwa.

The event, which was meant to boost the performance of young and upcoming players within the Tarkwa communities attracted over 60 children aged four to 14 years.

The one-day event saw the participants taken through a variety of drills to improve specific aspects of their game, including serving, the return of serve, baseline rallying and approaching the net,

In his closing remarks, Coach Albert Asiedu-Offei, a USA- based tennis coach and CEO of Albert Tennis Academy said his intention is to make the event an annual affair hoping to introduce the children to the modern ways of the game.

“The Ghana Tennis Federation cannot do it alone so it’s a good thing that my team and I have come on board to help find an immediate solution to this downward trend. Returning to my motherland, Ghana to give back to the society has always been a dream so we will work hard to achieve the best results", he added.

Coach Asiedu-Offei who is on holidays in Ghana was joined by 4 Garrison Officers Mess star Nii Kwei.

The event organizer, Maxwell Osei Danso thanked Coach Aseidu-Offei and his team for the program and the donation of tennis equipment to all the children.

After the clinic, every child was given assorted tennis products such as tennis racquets, tennis shoes, tennis bags, grips and tennis hats.