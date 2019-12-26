I Will Teach Bastie Boxing Lessons In Abetifi - Sunday Ajuwa Brags

Nigerian boxer, Sunday Owei Ajuwa aka the Golden Child says he will teach Bastie Samir boxing lessons on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26, 2019, when they clash for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) InterContinental Light Heavyweight title in Abetifi, Kwahu.

Speaking at the weigh-in and final press conference at The Gym in Accra on Wednesday, Ajuwa said he has prepared very well as he knows the calibre of boxer that the Ghanaian hero is.

Ajuwa who has 20 fights winning 15 (14 of his opponents going down by KO) and losing 5, expressed that he has travelled wide and knows the terrain in Ghana and even Las Vegas in the USA where he was signed by Mayweather Boxing and had the opportunity to know much about the game.

Born in1990 on 24th December, he and his trainer promised to win the fight and take the belt to Lagos, Nigeria.

But the undefeated Bastie Samir replied by commending Ajuwa for his courage to face him in Ghana, as he is very hungry for fights, and will go wilder with a title belt at stake.

According to Bastie, he has the best trainer in the world in Coach Ofori Asare, who is a motivator and inspirer.

Promoter of the fight, Box Office CEO Alex Ntiamoah Boakye assured that all is set, and he expects a night of ‘fisticlash’, as both boxers will give fans a good fight.

Ajuwa weighed 187.2 pounds, while Bastie scaled 176.2 pounds.

The mouth-watering bill has crack boxers like a pride of Kwahu, Emmanuel Danso who meets Jones Quarshie in a light heavyweight bout.

Popular Maxwell Awuku will take on Richard Amefu as Sheriff Quaye faces David Kotey lightweight frays.

Stylish Patrick Ayi, the national featherweight champion will fight Joshua Barnor, and Ismael Nettey squares up with Samson Quaye in the super middleweight division.

New kid on the block, featherweight Alfred Lamptey representing the Black Panther Gym will face Emmanuel Otoo, while his namesake Alfred Quaye meets Michael Amarfo.

Young rising star, Sampson Segbedzi who trains at The Gym meets Chorkor based Daniel Kotey in a welterweight contest.

Gate fee is free with sponsorship coming from Media Excel and Kwahu Republic.

Coach Asare appealed to the fans to comport themselves while enjoying the fights, and on behalf of all the boxers and trainers at Wisdom Boxing Club (WBC) wished all boxing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.