Fraser-Pryce Confirms Plans For Sprint Double At Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has revealed that she would compete in both the 100 meters and 200 meters events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Jamaican sprint queen made history at this year's International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in Doha with her fourth 100m world title.

“I will be doubling up definitely,” Fraser-Pryce was quoted as saying on insidethegames.

“Last year I really wanted to attempt the double but coach had other plans so I just worked with that plan. He knows best.”

Regarded as one of the greatest female sprinters of all time, the 32-year-old has mainly concentrated on the 100m individual event, however, her career medal haul also includes a 200m silver at London 2012 and gold at the following year's IAAF World Championships in Moscow.

Fraser-Pryce did not compete in the 200 at Rio 2016 so she could focus on the 100, in which she finished third despite a toe injury.

Her target for Tokyo 2020 is to dip below 22 seconds for the first time ever. She announced last month that next year’s Olympics would be her last.

“I am definitely looking forward to running the 200m, especially because I believe in my heart that I can run 21 seconds,” she said.

“It's a big passion of mine so I am working really hard towards that.”

Fraser-Pryce, who was crowned the Best Female Athlete at the inaugural Panam Sports Awards two weeks ago, currently has a total of six Olympic medals and eleven world championship medals to her name.