Ashgold To Appoint A New Coach To Replace Ricardo Da Rocha

Obuasi Ashanti Gold will have to appoint a new head coach very soon to replace Ricardo Da Rocha who he was refused approval by the Club Licensing Board to sit in the dugout of the club for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The new Ghana Football Association (GA) is bent on enforcing the various rules and regulations associated with the top-flight league and has hence formed a Club Licensing Board to check that all clubs meet all requirements to be able to play in the division.

One of the major issues that have been looking out for has to do with the fact that every club in the Ghana Premier League must have at least a CAF License A coach holder.

After reviewing a list of technical handlers for all 18 clubs, the Club Licensing Board released a final list of coaches who have been approved for the clubs for the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

Surprisingly, Coach Ricardo Da Rocha’s names was not part of the approved list. In line with that, it suggests he does not hold the required certificate to lead Ashanti Gold in the Ghana Premier League.

Due to that, the former Ebusua Dwarfs coach will have to leave the club to allow for a new manager to take over. Reports indicate that management of the Miners and the gaffer has already agreed to mutually part ways.

With that out of the way, a new head coach will be named to take charge of the side. Before that though, it is likely that assistant coach Yakubu Mambo will be in the dugout to oversee their first match of the season which will be played this Sunday against Accra Great Olympics at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.