Songne Yacouba Is The Biggest Player In Ghana Premier League - Survey

Asante Kotoko’s Burkinabe import Sogne Yacouba has emerged as the most exciting player in the Ghana Premier League according to a survey done by African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC).

The report released on Christmas eve – December 24 – reveals that Sogne Yacouba is the player consumers of the local league are excited about or per their estimation has attained superstar status

Yacouba saw off competition from teammate and club captain Felix Annan, who came in second whiles speed merchant Emmanuel Gyamfi followed suit whiles Hearts of Oak duo Manaf Umar and Joseph Esso were tied with Justice Blay in fifth most exciting players in the league.

It comes as little surprise that four out of the six most exciting players are from Asante Kotoko owing from the fact that they were the most active side during the absence of domestic competition due to the Anas expose.

The ASC Ghana Premier League Report is a research document with insights into consumer/fan behaviour about the Ghana Premier League in relation to revenue opportunities and possibilities.

It focuses on Interest and Awareness, Patronage and Consumption and Commerce.