GPL: GFA Approves Kim Grant As Hearts of Oak Coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved Kim Grant as the coach of giants Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the start of weekend's start of the league season in the wake of the controversy surrounding the coaching future of the former international striker.

This shows that the former Black Stars player has all the necessary certificates and papers to coach in the Ghana Premier League contrary to earlier reports.

Widespread reports claim the management board of the Accra-based side ordered the coach to step aside after controversy spread over his coaching license.

Other reports say the decision to ask him to leave the club was over the Phobians' 2-1 defeat to their bitterest rivals Kotoko in the President's Cup on Sunday.

However, following strict enforcement of the Club Licensing Regulations by the Ghana FA that demands CAF License A or its equivalent for coaching a top-flight side, Grant has been approved by the board.

Report on Ghana coaches

This shows that reports claiming the former player of English side Charlton Athletic did not have the necessary English FA equivalent of the CAF License A are not accurate.

This also means if the former African champions ask the former international to leave the club it will surely not be for the lack of his coaching certificates but other reasons.

It is a massive boost for his reputation as he was accused of deceiving the Club Licensing Board but with the body approving him as the coach it shows he was completely honest.

He is among 12 coaches approved by the CLub Licensing Board to coach the Ghana Premier League which starts this coming weekend even though Frimpong Manso has resigned as the coach of Eleven Wonders.

Grant has been named as the head coach of Hearts to be assisted by Edward Bortey Odoom while former international Ben Owu is the goalkeepers' trainer.

Hearts have not approved a fitness trainer yet but Edward Bortey Odoom will also work as the Head of Youth Development as he will be in charge of the academy.

The former Charlton Athletic striker has previously worked with Ghanaian sides Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks with a good level of success.