Match Officials For Opening Weekend Of GPL Revealed

Ahead of the commencement of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, the match officials selected for all 9 Matchday 1 games have been revealed.

The top-flight competition is returning for the first time in over a year this weekend as the country's domestic football looks to take shape under the new administration of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

All upcoming matches will be played on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.

Find the matches to look forward to as well as the assigned match officials below.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Vs Techiman Eleven Wonders Fc

2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Referee: Sefa Benjamin

Referee Assistant 1: Gilbert Adom Mensah

Referee Assistant 2: Edmund Korbla Ayitey Shine

Fourth Official: Joshua Tetteh Samadji

Match Commissioner: Yakubu John Bashiru

Ashantigold Fc Vs Accra Great Olympics Fc

2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM

Len Clay Stadium

Referee: Alphonso Atiapah

Referee Assistant 1: Tebson Emmanuel Allou

Referee Assistant 2: Augustine Suglo Dakurah

Fourth Official: Ali Musah

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante

Bechem United F.C Vs Elmina Sharks Fc

2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM

Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park

Referee: Bernard Domfeh

Referee Assistant 1: Abdulai Mustapha

Referee Assistant 2: Deen Sulemana

Fourth Official: Joseph Padi Kenney

Match Commissioner: Paul Kap Ayamba

Dreams Fc Vs Kumasi King Faisal Fc

2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM

Dawu Park

Referee: Charles Benle Bulu

Referee Assistant 1:

Referee Assistant 2: Roland Nii Dodoo Addy

Fourth Official: Rustum Senorgbe

Match Commissioner: Christian Atsatsa

Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs Vs Medeama Sc

2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM

Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo

Referee Assistant 1

Referee Assistant 2: Pascal Sena Mawusi

Fourth Official: Christopher Asante

Match Commissioner: Andrews Kweku Tamakloe

Karela United Fc Vs West African Football Academy Fc

Akoon Tarkwa

Referee: Obed Danquah

Referee Assistant 1: David Awuley Addico

Referee Assistant 2: Ato Yawson

Fourth Official: Philip Arthur Forson

Match Commissioner: Gabriel Tagborlo

Dansoman Liberty Professionals Vs Wa All Stars

2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM

Carl Reindorf Park

Referee: Doh Morrison Eso

Referee Assistant 1: Paul Dosu

Referee Assistant 2: Cephas Barlow

Fourth Official: Maxwell Owusu

Accra Hearts Of Oak Sc Vs Berekum Chelsea

2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM

Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: George Mawuli Vormawah

Referee Assistant 1: Paul Kodzo Atimaka

Referee Assistant 2: Courage Kuedufia

Fourth Official: Frederick Samena

Match Commissioner: Mike Komla Amedior

Aduana Stars Fc Vs Inter Allies Fc

Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir

Referee Assistant 1: Tijani Mohammed

Referee Assistant 2: Peter Dawsa

Fourth Official: Mahama Ewuntonmah

Match Commissioner: Stephen Bazamwele Kpen