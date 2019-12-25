Match Officials For Opening Weekend Of GPL Revealed
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ahead of the commencement of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, the match officials selected for all 9 Matchday 1 games have been revealed.
The top-flight competition is returning for the first time in over a year this weekend as the country's domestic football looks to take shape under the new administration of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
All upcoming matches will be played on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.
Find the matches to look forward to as well as the assigned match officials below.
Ahead of the commencement of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, the match officials selected for all 9 Matchday 1 games have been revealed.
The top-flight competition is returning for the first time in over a year this weekend as the country's domestic football looks to take shape under the new administration of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
All upcoming matches will be played on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.
Find the matches to look forward to as well as the assigned match officials below.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko Vs Techiman Eleven Wonders Fc
2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM
Baba Yara Sports Stadium
Referee: Sefa Benjamin
Referee Assistant 1: Gilbert Adom Mensah
Referee Assistant 2: Edmund Korbla Ayitey Shine
Fourth Official: Joshua Tetteh Samadji
Match Commissioner: Yakubu John Bashiru
Ashantigold Fc Vs Accra Great Olympics Fc
2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM
Len Clay Stadium
Referee: Alphonso Atiapah
Referee Assistant 1: Tebson Emmanuel Allou
Referee Assistant 2: Augustine Suglo Dakurah
Fourth Official: Ali Musah
Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
Bechem United F.C Vs Elmina Sharks Fc
2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM
Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park
Referee: Bernard Domfeh
Referee Assistant 1: Abdulai Mustapha
Referee Assistant 2: Deen Sulemana
Fourth Official: Joseph Padi Kenney
Match Commissioner: Paul Kap Ayamba
Dreams Fc Vs Kumasi King Faisal Fc
2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM
Dawu Park
Referee: Charles Benle Bulu
Referee Assistant 1:
Referee Assistant 2: Roland Nii Dodoo Addy
Fourth Official: Rustum Senorgbe
Match Commissioner: Christian Atsatsa
Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs Vs Medeama Sc
2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM
Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo
Referee Assistant 1
Referee Assistant 2: Pascal Sena Mawusi
Fourth Official: Christopher Asante
Match Commissioner: Andrews Kweku Tamakloe
Karela United Fc Vs West African Football Academy Fc
Akoon Tarkwa
Referee: Obed Danquah
Referee Assistant 1: David Awuley Addico
Referee Assistant 2: Ato Yawson
Fourth Official: Philip Arthur Forson
Match Commissioner: Gabriel Tagborlo
Dansoman Liberty Professionals Vs Wa All Stars
2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM
Carl Reindorf Park
Referee: Doh Morrison Eso
Referee Assistant 1: Paul Dosu
Referee Assistant 2: Cephas Barlow
Fourth Official: Maxwell Owusu
Accra Hearts Of Oak Sc Vs Berekum Chelsea
2019-12-29 @ 3:00 PM
Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: George Mawuli Vormawah
Referee Assistant 1: Paul Kodzo Atimaka
Referee Assistant 2: Courage Kuedufia
Fourth Official: Frederick Samena
Match Commissioner: Mike Komla Amedior
Aduana Stars Fc Vs Inter Allies Fc
Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir
Referee Assistant 1: Tijani Mohammed
Referee Assistant 2: Peter Dawsa
Fourth Official: Mahama Ewuntonmah
Match Commissioner: Stephen Bazamwele Kpen