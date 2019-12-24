2019/20 Ghana Premier League Season To Be Broadcast On SuperSports? - Reports

Modernghana Sports is learning the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season will be aired Network, Super Sports

SuperSports brought their three-year relationship with the Ghana Football Association in 2016 but are set to make a return in the imminent 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

The GFA opened for prospective media organisations to bid for the broadcast right holders of the upcoming league season and received a lot of applicants ready to broadcast right of the Premier League.

The new season kicks off this weekend after almost two years of no football activities after the airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku on his quest to revive football activities in the country revealed that his outfit is weighing up bidders for the broadcast right.

“We have received so many bids from organisations that are ready to take up the rights of the Premier League and a subcommittee has been put in place to review the bids," he told GraphicSports.

“I believe we are looking at accepting the best bid in the interest of the clubs and at the right time we will come out with the announcement,” he said.

According to sources within the GFA, the contract finalisation meeting was held last Friday.

The erstwhile administration led by Kwesi Nyantakyi brokered a 10-year deal with Chinese Pay-TV service providers, StarTimes but the Kurt Okraku-led GFA terminated the deal opening a window of opportunity for fresh bids.

