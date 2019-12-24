ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.12.2019 Football News

Tottenham Ban Fan Who Threw Cup At Chelsea Keeper Kepa

By Reuters
Tottenham Ban Fan Who Threw Cup At Chelsea Keeper Kepa
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Tottenham Hotspur have identified and banned a supporter who threw a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday's 2-0 home defeat for Spurs, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

With his side already two goals down, Kepa was targeted by a supporter behind the goal in the 65th minute, with the cup missing the Spanish goalkeeper by inches when he walked across his six-yard box.

"We can confirm that we have identified and issued an immediate ban to the individual responsible for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday's Premier League home fixture," the club said in a statement.

"We shall continue to take the strongest action possible against anyone found to be behaving in this way."

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was also allegedly racially abused in the match, and the German defender urged the club to find and punish those involved. Spurs said their investigation into that "remains ongoing".
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

MPs approve ¢443m for new voters' register
3 hours ago

Mahama Slams Gov't Over 'Limited' Law School Intake
6 hours ago

body-container-line