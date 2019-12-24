2019/20 GPL: 16 Venues Approved; Dwarfs, Wa All Stars Venue Rejected

The Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association has approved venues of 16 Premier League Clubs with two clubs asked to choose alternative venues for their home matches.

The Club Licensing Board came to these conclusions after inspecting the venues proposed by the clubs across the country.

A. APPROVED

1. Aduana Stars - Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Dormaa

2. Ashgold - Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi

3. Kotoko - Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

4. King FAISAL - Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

B. CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

1. Hearts of Oak - Accra Sports Stadium

2. Olympics - Accra Sports Stadium, Accra

3. Inter Allies - Accra Sports Stadium, Accra

4. Berekum Chelsea - Golden City Park, Berekum

5. Techiman XI Wonders - Techiman Park

6. Dreams FC - Theatre of Dreams, Dawu

7. WAFA - WAFA Stadium, Sogakope

8. Elmina Sharks - Ndoum Park, Elmina

9. Medeama - Akoon Park, Tarkwa

10. Karela FC - Akoon Park, Tarkwa

11. Liberty Professionals - Liberty Stadium, Dansoman

12. Bechem United - Bechem Park, Bechem

The various non-mandatory conditions and the deadlines for remediation have been discussed with club representatives.

C. REJECTED

1. Wa All Stars - Madina Zongo Park, Madina

2. Dwarfs - Robert Mensah Stadium, Cape Coast

The mandatory basis for the rejection have been discussed with clubs. The deadline for clubs to propose alternative venues has been discussed with clubs.

The Competitions Department shall select an approved venue for the clubs to honour their home matches should the clubs fail to meet the deadline.