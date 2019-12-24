Songne Yacouba Is Committed Of Renewing His Contract With Asante Kotoko

Listen

The Cheif Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has reiterated that striker, Songne Yacouba is committed to renew his contract with the club.

Multiple reports have emerged that the Burkinabe forward is demanding $100,000 before extending his stay with the club.

The 26-year-old has been a livewire for the club and with the Ghana Premier League set to resume this weekend, Kotoko are working tirelessly to keep the talented forward.

"Everybody knows that Kotoko wants Songne Yacouba to stay," he told Asempa FM.

"He is a good player and with the Ghana Premier League set to bounce back this weekend, we want him to play for us.

"He is the darling boy of the club. The supporters love to see him play and I can promise the supporters that we are working tirelessly to make sure he stays.

"He is committed to renew his contract with the club. His contract ends in 2020 but the management are talking to him to ensure he stays at the club," he added.

