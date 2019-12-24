ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.12.2019 Football News

Kotoko To Engage Pacific Heroes In A Friendly On Wednesday

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kotoko To Engage Pacific Heroes In A Friendly On Wednesday
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko will play their final friendly against Division One League side Pacific Heroes on Wednesday at Akye Agogo.

Asante Kotoko defeated arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak last Sunday to clinch their third successive President’s Cup as the team gears up for the soon-to-start league season.

The club will use Wednesday’s game as dress rehearsal for his side’s first league fixture against Techiman Eleven Wonders – who replaced veteran coach Frimpong Manso with Ignatius Kwame Osei-Fosu.

The game will be staged at the Collins Senior High School park at 15:00 GMT.

Asante Kotoko will kick off their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season against Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Twitter: @amoasi_ekow
Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

I’ll reduce number of Ministers if voted into power – Mahama
14 hours ago

Gender Equality Is Achievable With The Passage Of Affirmativ...
14 hours ago

body-container-line