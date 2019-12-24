Kotoko To Engage Pacific Heroes In A Friendly On Wednesday By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko will play their final friendly against Division One League side Pacific Heroes on Wednesday at Akye Agogo.Asante Kotoko defeated arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak last Sunday to clinch their third successive President’s Cup as the team gears up for the soon-to-start league season.The club will use Wednesday’s game as dress rehearsal for his side’s first league fixture against Techiman Eleven Wonders – who replaced veteran coach Frimpong Manso with Ignatius Kwame Osei-Fosu.The game will be staged at the Collins Senior High School park at 15:00 GMT.Asante Kotoko will kick off their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season against Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.Twitter: @amoasi_ekowFacebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Kotoko To Engage Pacific Heroes In A Friendly On Wednesday
Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko will play their final friendly against Division One League side Pacific Heroes on Wednesday at Akye Agogo.
Asante Kotoko defeated arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak last Sunday to clinch their third successive President’s Cup as the team gears up for the soon-to-start league season.
The club will use Wednesday’s game as dress rehearsal for his side’s first league fixture against Techiman Eleven Wonders – who replaced veteran coach Frimpong Manso with Ignatius Kwame Osei-Fosu.
The game will be staged at the Collins Senior High School park at 15:00 GMT.
Asante Kotoko will kick off their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season against Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
