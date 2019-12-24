ModernGhanalogo

24.12.2019 Football News

OFFICIAL: Techiman Eleven Wonders Confirm Ignatius Osei Fosu's Appointment As New Head Coach

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Techiman Eleven Wonders has confirmed the appointment of Ignatius Osei-Fosu as their new head coach ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season

The Principal teacher at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology basic school has being named as head coach to replace Stephen Frimpong Manso, who left the club on Sunday night

Ignatius has only four days to study the side for the new season as it kicks off over the weekend.

The CAF License A coach has been without a club since he parted ways with Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals.

Coach Ignatius received rave reviews following his remarkable performance with the Dansoman-based club which led to him been tagged as ‘Junior Arsene Wenger.

Eleven Wonders will play as guests to Asante Kotoko on match day one – a repeat of Coach Ignatius’ first league game at Liberty
