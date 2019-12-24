Red-Hot Andre Ayew Named In Championship Team Of The Week By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Swansea City vice-captain, Andre Ayew has been named in English Championship of the week.The Ghana captain has been on a fine form in the ongoing campaign for the Swans.The 30-year-old continued his impressive form over the weekend after scoring the only goal against Luton.Andre took his goal tally t 10.The former West Ham forward will be hoping to continue his impressive form when they face Brentford on Thursday.Ayew has attracted a lot of offers from other European clubs with Leeds United leading the race to sign the former Olympique Marseille star.Twitter: @amoasi_ekowFacebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Red-Hot Andre Ayew Named In Championship Team Of The Week
Swansea City vice-captain, Andre Ayew has been named in English Championship of the week.
The Ghana captain has been on a fine form in the ongoing campaign for the Swans.
The 30-year-old continued his impressive form over the weekend after scoring the only goal against Luton.
Andre took his goal tally t 10.
The former West Ham forward will be hoping to continue his impressive form when they face Brentford on Thursday.
Ayew has attracted a lot of offers from other European clubs with Leeds United leading the race to sign the former Olympique Marseille star.
