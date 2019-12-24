ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.12.2019 Football News

Red-Hot Andre Ayew Named In Championship Team Of The Week

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Red-Hot Andre Ayew Named In Championship Team Of The Week
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Swansea City vice-captain, Andre Ayew has been named in English Championship of the week.

The Ghana captain has been on a fine form in the ongoing campaign for the Swans.

The 30-year-old continued his impressive form over the weekend after scoring the only goal against Luton.

Andre took his goal tally t 10.
The former West Ham forward will be hoping to continue his impressive form when they face Brentford on Thursday.

Ayew has attracted a lot of offers from other European clubs with Leeds United leading the race to sign the former Olympique Marseille star.

Twitter: @amoasi_ekow
Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

1224201984901-8eu2xkjwvr-emgvo4tx0ai4lna

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

I’ll reduce number of Ministers if voted into power – Mahama
14 hours ago

Gender Equality Is Achievable With The Passage Of Affirmativ...
14 hours ago

body-container-line