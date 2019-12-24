ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.12.2019 Football News

SHOCKING: Wa All Stars Shareholder John Paintsil Asked To Take A Scouting Role

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
SHOCKING: Wa All Stars Shareholder John Paintsil Asked To Take A Scouting Role
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Shareholder of Wa All Stars, John Paintsil has been handed a new role by Wa All-Stars as a scout at after being relieved of head coach position.

The former Ghana defender has been replaced as head coach by Bosnian-German trainer Goran Barjaktarevic.

Paintsil was dropped by All-Stars after failing to meet the requirement needed to coach a Ghana Premier League club.

The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach doesn't hold CAF License A certificate.

He took charge of the club's pre-season.
Below is the statement released by the club.

1224201983151-wcsevihutp-whatsapp-image-2019-12-23-at-7.24.39-pm-e1577129777683.jpeg

The former Ghana Premier League champions will be hosted by Liberty Professionals in the 2019/20 season at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

Twitter: @amoasi_ekow
Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

I’ll reduce number of Ministers if voted into power – Mahama
14 hours ago

Gender Equality Is Achievable With The Passage Of Affirmativ...
14 hours ago

body-container-line