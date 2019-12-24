SHOCKING: Wa All Stars Shareholder John Paintsil Asked To Take A Scouting Role By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Shareholder of Wa All Stars, John Paintsil has been handed a new role by Wa All-Stars as a scout at after being relieved of head coach position. The former Ghana defender has been replaced as head coach by Bosnian-German trainer Goran Barjaktarevic.Paintsil was dropped by All-Stars after failing to meet the requirement needed to coach a Ghana Premier League club.The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach doesn't hold CAF License A certificate.He took charge of the club's pre-season.Below is the statement released by the club.The former Ghana Premier League champions will be hosted by Liberty Professionals in the 2019/20 season at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.Twitter: @amoasi_ekowFacebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
SHOCKING: Wa All Stars Shareholder John Paintsil Asked To Take A Scouting Role
Shareholder of Wa All Stars, John Paintsil has been handed a new role by Wa All-Stars as a scout at after being relieved of head coach position.
The former Ghana defender has been replaced as head coach by Bosnian-German trainer Goran Barjaktarevic.
Paintsil was dropped by All-Stars after failing to meet the requirement needed to coach a Ghana Premier League club.
The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach doesn't hold CAF License A certificate.
He took charge of the club's pre-season.
Below is the statement released by the club.
The former Ghana Premier League champions will be hosted by Liberty Professionals in the 2019/20 season at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.
Twitter: @amoasi_ekow
Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah