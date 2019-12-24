SHOCKING: Wa All Stars Shareholder John Paintsil Asked To Take A Scouting Role

Shareholder of Wa All Stars, John Paintsil has been handed a new role by Wa All-Stars as a scout at after being relieved of head coach position.

The former Ghana defender has been replaced as head coach by Bosnian-German trainer Goran Barjaktarevic.

Paintsil was dropped by All-Stars after failing to meet the requirement needed to coach a Ghana Premier League club.

The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach doesn't hold CAF License A certificate.

He took charge of the club's pre-season.

Below is the statement released by the club.



The former Ghana Premier League champions will be hosted by Liberty Professionals in the 2019/20 season at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

