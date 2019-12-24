Aduana Stars To Appoint Former GFA Veep George Afriyie As New Chief Executive Officer

Two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars are set to name Mr George Afriyie as their new Chief Executive Officer ahead of the 2019/20 league season.

According to reports, the hierarchy of the club have held talks with the former Ghana Football Association vice president for the vacant role.

The 49-year-old football administrator and his entourage were in the stands of the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on Sunday when Aduana Stars played their final preseason friendly against Ivorian side Africa Sport.

Mr Afriyie is joining the 'Ogya' family as a replacement for Mr Albert Commey who resigned from his position earlier this month to join fellow Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders.

He is the President of Okyeman Planners and a management member of Liberty Professionals.

The respected football administrator was one of the candidates that vied for the 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections.

Aduana Stars will start their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign with Inter Allies at the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium in Dormaa on Sunday.

