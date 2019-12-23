OFFICIAL: Wa All Stars Appoint Goran Barjaktarevic As New Head Coach

Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars has officially confirmed the appointment of Bosnian-German tactician Goran Barjaktarevic as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

The experienced gaffer arrived in the country on Sunday night and has been finalizing negotiations with the club in the last 24 hours.

Following successful talks, Wa All Stars has through a press release announced that they have given the coaching job to Goran Barjaktarevic.

The coach is replacing former Black Stars defender John Paintsil at the club as he looks to further his coaching courses in hopes of earning a CAF License A certificate that will make him eligible to coach in the top-flight.

Goran Barjaktarevic now has less than a week to prepare Wa All Stars to ensure they can get a good result on the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League where they are set to come up against Liberty Professionals.

The coach was at the Madina Astro-Turf Park earlier today to expect the pitch where Wa All Stars will likely play their home matches in the upcoming season.

In line with the confirmation of the expatriate coach, John Paintsil has been reassigned as a chief scout for the club.