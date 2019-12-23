Scores Of Golfers Celebrate MD Of CAL Bank

Over 170 golfers from all over the country turned up to play at the Achimota golf club in honour of the outgoing MD of CAL Bank Mr Frank Adu Jnr. Mr Adu is exiting after serving for 30 years at the bank.

The greens of Achimota golf club brought together some of the finest golfers for the special Cal bank golf open. Some of these golfers who participated came from all the golf clubs in the country in the one-day open championship.

Mr Adu Jnr. was a former captain of Achimota golf. After an early teed off on Thursday saw 32 professionals battling for honours. At the end Brave Mensah emerged the overall winner in the senior's category, Anthony Gbenyo won the seniors category.

The ceremonial teed off was performed by the outgoing MD of Calbank Mr Frank Adu Jnr, the President of Ghana golf association Mr Mike Aggrey, captain of Achimota golf club Kofi Amoafo Yeboah and Joseph Tieku.

The competition was not only male-dominated as female golfers were in their numbers to celebrate the outstanding contributions of the MD to the development of golf in Ghana.

Under his leadership, Calbank helped Achimota to transform the golf course into one of the best standard courses in Africa.

Calbank Golf Academy players were also there to exhibit their prowess in golf.

The competition secretary of Achimota golf commended Mr Adu Jnr. for raising the interest of the sporting discipline.

Mr. Frank Adu Jnr. Will be remembered for introducing Golf to the entire CalBank staff which has seen 92 people in Calbank now play golf.

The outgoing MD of Calbank Mr Frank Adu Jnr. thanked the staff of the Bank and golfers for the honouring him and also advised them to work hard to continuously make the bank a unique brand in the industry.

Dozens of golfers eulogised Mr Frank Adu Jnr. for his outstanding leadership role and contribution to the bank and golf in the country.

Tokens were presented to deserving players. The longest drive prize went to James Kelley in the men and women’s category went to Aaliyah Iddriss.

Closest to the pin prize in the men’s category went S.K Boafo, as well as Jessica Tei, winning the women’s closest to the pin category.

There was a special token to the outgoing MD of CAL Bank Mr Frank Adu Jr. from Achimota golf and CAL Bank.

He has been the CEO of Calbank for 19yrs and also served for 30 years.

He handed over as the captain of the Achimota golf to Mark Cofie between 2014 -2016.

Some lucky Calbank staff who participated in the golf tourney went home with a prepaid card loaded with cash as part of the lucky dip draw.

Friday awards for the staff of Calbank dubbed ‘the Frank Adu Junior awards’ awarded female promising golfers such as Adwoa Asare Asamoah Najeb M. Sannie was also awarded the Calbank Academy Male promising golfer.

In the senior's category, Brave Mensah secured the 1st position with 77 net scores.