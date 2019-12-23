ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.12.2019 Football News

Eleven Wonders Announce Friendly With Malian Club Ashack FC On December 25

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eleven Wonders Announce Friendly With Malian Club Ashack FC On December 25
Listen

Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders has announced that they will be hosting Malian side Ashack FC in a friendly match on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

The international friendly game is part of final preparations being made before they go into the opening weekend of the new top-flight season.

The game will be played at the Ohene Ameyaw Park, a venue where they are hoping will be approved for them to use as their home stadium for the season.

Tickets are selling for Gh¢5 at the popular stand and Gh¢10 for the VIP session.

Due to the departure of recently appointed coach Frimpong Manso, Techiman Eleven wonders will go into the game against Ashack FC without a head coach.

Nonetheless, they are expected to appoint a new manager before going into their first match of the season against Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Changing times: The CFA franc
20 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Will Fix All Roads In 2020 - John Boadu
3 hours ago

body-container-line