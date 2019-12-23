Eleven Wonders Announce Friendly With Malian Club Ashack FC On December 25 By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Listen Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders has announced that they will be hosting Malian side Ashack FC in a friendly match on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The international friendly game is part of final preparations being made before they go into the opening weekend of the new top-flight season.The game will be played at the Ohene Ameyaw Park, a venue where they are hoping will be approved for them to use as their home stadium for the season.Tickets are selling for Gh¢5 at the popular stand and Gh¢10 for the VIP session.Due to the departure of recently appointed coach Frimpong Manso, Techiman Eleven wonders will go into the game against Ashack FC without a head coach.Nonetheless, they are expected to appoint a new manager before going into their first match of the season against Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
