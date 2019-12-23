Fixtures For The Opening Weekend Of The Ghana Premier League

With the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season just around the corner, fans can look forward to some interesting matches on Matchday One.

Record league winners Kumasi Asante Kotoko will sit at home and welcome Eleven Wonders from Techiman with the pride of the country’s capital Hearts of Oak expected to host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the other matches, Aduana Stars will face Inter Allies, Ashanti Gold will engage Great Olympics, with Bechem United and Dreams FC set to come up against Great Olympics and King Faisal respectively.

Elsewhere, it will be Ebusua Dwarfs fighting against Medeama SC for 3 available points as academy lads WAFA play as guests to Karela United.

Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals and Wa All Stars will also lock horns to complete the fixtures on the opening weekend of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

All matches will be played between December 27-29, 2019. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to confirm the dates for all the various games in the next 48 hours.

Ghana Premier League Matchday 1 fixtures in full below.

Accra Hearts of Oak SC vs Berekum Chelsea

Aduana Stars FC vs Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko SC vs Eleven Wonders FC

Ashanti Gold SC vs Great Olympics FC

Bechem United FC vs Elmina Sharks

Dreams FC vs King Faisal FC

Ebusua Dwarfs FC vs Medeama SC

Karela United FC vs WAFA

Liberty Professionals vs Wa All Stars