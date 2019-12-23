I Respect Marcel Bielsa But ... - Andre Ayew

Ghana forward, Andre Ayew has confessed his love for Leeds United coach, Marcelo Bielsa but remain mute on his future amid transfer rumours.

The 30-year-old has been on a fine form for Steve Cooper's side in the ongoing season in the English Skybet Championship scoring ten goals for the Swans.

However, Biela's side are race to sign Andre Ayew in January.

Speaking to Canal + in an interview, the former West Ham has admitted that he had a good time with Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille but was tight lip on his future.

"I am not aware of that. I don’t know anything. I don’t have any comment.

I appreciate Marcelo Bielsa enormously. He is an incredible manager. We had a very very strong relationship at Marseille. And there you have it. That’s all I can say. But in terms of transfers. There will be more things that will be said, there have already been things that have been said. Like ‘he’s going there, he’s going there.

"He’s going to the Premier League, etc.’ I am not thinking about any of that. I am concentrating on what I have to do here. I receive so much love from the stadium, people, from the city, from the club, I am enjoying myself. I feel good.”

Twitter: @amoasi_ekow

Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah