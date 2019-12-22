Berekum Chelsea Confirm Danlad Ibrahim Signing On A Season Loan Deal By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Danlad Ibrahim on a season loan deal from Asante Kotoko.The club took to their Twitter handle to announce their new signing.The enterprising shot-stopper extended his stay with parent club before joining the 2011 Ghana Premier League Champions.Danlad was a member of Ghana’s Olympic team that failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after failing to South Africa on penalties.Danlad is optimistic of enough playing time at his new club.Twitter: @amoasi_ekowFacebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Berekum Chelsea Confirm Danlad Ibrahim Signing On A Season Loan Deal
Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Danlad Ibrahim on a season loan deal from Asante Kotoko.
The club took to their Twitter handle to announce their new signing.
The enterprising shot-stopper extended his stay with parent club before joining the 2011 Ghana Premier League Champions.
Danlad was a member of Ghana’s Olympic team that failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after failing to South Africa on penalties.
Danlad is optimistic of enough playing time at his new club.
