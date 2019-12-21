Andre Ayew Snatches Win For Swansea City With 8th League Goal

Andre Ayew gave Swansea City the points at Luton Town as his solitary goal late on secured a 1-0 win on Saturday in the Championship.

The Ghana captain chested home on the line from Jay Fulton's deflected cross in the 82nd minute.

Ayew has now bagged eight league goals in 22 appearances for the Swans.

Before his goal, George Byers went down in the box, but the referee pointed the other way and booked the Swansea midfielder for simulation.

In the 59th minute, Ayew applied a header to Celina's corner but and Sluga, the Luton Town goalkeeper, did well to turn his header behind.