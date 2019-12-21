GFA To Secure Transportation And Accommodation For Referees

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku says the Football Association is working to ensure that officiating improves ahead of the new football season by securing accommodation and transportation for officiating officials.

According to Kurt Okraku, there have been efforts made to ensure that officiating gets better with the organization of seminars and also the FA is working to reduce minimal contact between referees and other parties.

Speaking to reporters at the GFA Ordinary Congress held on Thursday he said, “We started the process by engaging the Referee’s Association of Ghana. We continue with the appointment of sub-committees for referees, beyond which we organized an integrity seminar for the referees.

He also revealed that the referees list been scrutinized to ensure only those with integrity are selected to officiate matches when the league season begins.

“Referee list is been scrutinized and downsized. We are improving on financial incentives giving to referees”.

Kurt Okraku added that plans are underway to secure a transport company and hotels to ensure referees do not come into contact with club administrators and other parties interested in fixing games.

“We are arranging a transport company and hotel as part of the strategy to ensure we minimize the human connection factor in their attempt to deliver good service to us”